NEET SS 2021 application window reopens today: Check time and details

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 01: The NEET SS 2021 application window reopens today. More details are available on the official website.

The same was announced by the National Board in Medical Sciences. The NEET Super Speciality 2021 will reopen at 3 pm today. Those who have already applied for the exam will be allowed to edit their application forms during this window. The entrance exam will be held on January 10 2022.

It may be noted that the NEET SS 2021 application and correction window will close on November 22. The NBE had originally planned to conduct the NEET SS 2021 in a new pattern. However the Supreme Court came down heavily stating that it cannot make last minute changes to such an important exam.

"Don't treat these young doctors as footballs in the game of power...We can't put these doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats...Put your house in order...Just because somebody has the power, you can't yield the power in any manner," the Supreme Court had said. The centre then told the court that it had changed its decision and the new scheme would be made applicable from 2022 onwards.

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 13:19 [IST]