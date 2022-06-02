NEET-PG result 2022: Shagun Batrasecures rank 1 in PG Medical Entrance Exam, Check toppers list here

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 02: The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET) PG-2022 has been declared.

    This time National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG Result in record 10 days. Students can check their results on natboard.edu.in. The examination was conducted on 21st of last month.

    Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated all students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. In a tweet, he also appreciated the Board for releasing the result much ahead of the schedule.

    As per the Board, the cut-off score for the general category and EWS students for NEET-PG stands at 275 marks out of 800. For persons with disabilities in unreserved category, it is 260 and for SC, ST and OBC candidates, the cut-off score is 245.

    The Board also said that two questions were found to be technically incorrect as it has more than one option in the question paper of NEET- PG.

    Full marks have been awarded for these questions. The merit position for All India 50 percent quota seats shall be declared separately.

    The final merit list or category-wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States and UTs as per their qualifying or eligibility criteria.

    NEET-PG result 2022

    NEET PG 2022 Topper's List

    All India Rank (AIR): Topper's Name

    1 Dr Shagun Batra

    2 Dr Joseph

    3 Dr Harshita

    4 Dr Swaroop Hegde

    5 Dr Nehar

    6 Dr Tanishq

    7 Dr Nisarg

    8 Dr Armaan

    9 Dr Sushant

    10 Dr Nibraz

