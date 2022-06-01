NEET PG Result 2022 out: How to check results? Direct link is here

NEET-PG 2022 exams will not be deferred says Supreme Court

New Delhi, Jun 1: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) on Wednesday.

Candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 result at nbe.edu.in. The result of NEET PG will be released in the form of a merit list. It will include the roll number, marks scored and the rank secured by the candidates.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratylated the students and tweeted, "I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours. I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule. Check your result at https://natboard.edu.in."How to Check Result?

Step 1: Login into to - https://natboard.edu.in/

Step 2: Find 'Result of NEET-PG 2022 on home page'

Step 3: Click the aforementioned text

Step 4: A PDF page opens announcing the result

Step 5: In the third page, find the text 'Click here to view the result of NEET-PG 2022'

Step 6: Students can click this link to directly land on the page.

Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cut-off Score General/EWS 50th Percentile 275 SC/ST/OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 245 UR PWD 45th Percentile 260