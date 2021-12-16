YouTube
    NEET-PG counselling: Resident doctors' body threatens to withdraw from all services from Dec 17

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) on Wednesday threatened to "withdraw from all services, including emergency from December 17, against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

    Representational Image

    In a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the association said the move would be taken over the government's failure to expedite the NEET-PG 2021 counselling and admission process.

    "Resident doctors across the nation have pateintly waited since the agitation was put on hold on 9 December 2021, for one week, following the plea by the health ministry for fast-tracking court hearing, your assurance of expediting the NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However the plight of overburdened and exhausted resident doctors have fallen on deaf ears of the authorities, who do not seem to be concerned about the shortage of health workers," the letter said.

    "With the threat of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looming large, the best the authorities could have done was to expedite the counselling and admission process," it said.

    "In case the issue is not addressed by December 16, 2021, we will be forced to call for a complete shutdown of all services except Covid areas in healthcare institutions," it further said.

