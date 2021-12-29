Doctors should be in hospitals not streets: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on NEET counselling

NEET PG counselling delay: Resident doctors to continue stir, talks with health minister fail

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 29: Resident doctors protesting against the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling have decided to continue with their agitation as meeting with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya remained inconclusive on Tuesday.

President of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) that is leading the agitation, Dr Manish, said the agitation will strike after holding a meeting with all RDAs.

According to ANI the doctors have proposed three demands, including a written apology, to end the stir that has severely impacted healthcare services at government hospitals in several parts of the country, particularly Delhi.

"First, we want the authorities concerned to ensure that we get a date for counselling right after the Supreme Court's hearing on January 6. Secondly, we want an apology from the authorities as the police manhandled the doctors. Also, all FIRs registered against protesters would have to be withdrawn."

Earlier in the day, a 12-member delegation of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) met Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Mandaviya said the government was unable to proceed with the counselling because the case was being heard by the Supreme Court.

"I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We're not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on Jan 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon," Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya told ANI.

Intensifying their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, a large number of resident doctors on Tuesday protested on the premises of Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, even as police personnel were deployed to ensure maintenance of law and order.

The protest, a day earlier had taken a dramatic turn, as medics and police personnel had faced off in streets, with both sides claiming several persons suffered injury in the ensuing melee.