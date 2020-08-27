NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: NEET aspirant found dead in TN, father says exam anxiety led to death

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: In a tragic incident, a death of an aspiring medical student from Ariyalur district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday took a controversial turn after the boy's father claimed that it was a case of suicide.

The man, Vishwanathan, said his son, Vignesh (19), took the extreme step over fear and anxiety about the forthcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). But, no suicide note has been found so far.

The body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy, an office said. Vignesh had secured a seat in agricultural sciences last year, but he had decided to study harder to crack NEET. Even as inquiries into the possibility of a suicide are underway, Vignesh's father said his son had failed to clear the test in two earlier attempts and was anxious over his score this time round. The 19-year-old boy's body was found floating in a well four days ahead of the exam. NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) aspirant died by suicide at Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. As per updates, a total of 66 trains – 33 each in up and down directions – will be run on September 13 from 11 AM to 7 PM from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash. To avail the metro facility, students need to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations as no token will be issued to them. These services will be available in every 15 minutes for the students. Issuing a statement, the Kolkata Metro authorities said that the service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians. The Metro Railway in Kolkata on Wednesday said it will operate special services on September 13 to help the students who are appearing for the NEET 2020. Justice Mishra had said "Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards and all.... Education should be opened up. Covidmay continue for a year more. Are you going to wait another year? Do you know what is the loss to the country and peril to the students." The apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra ordered for the dismissal of the petition and said “Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long." The top court on 17 August had refused the plea for deferment of medical and engineering entrance exams in plea seeking directions to postpone and cancel the exams scheduled to be held in September. Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi arguing for one of the petitioners, cited the number of fresh virus cases being reported everyday, while requesting the apex court to defer the exam “Covid-19 cases are increasing and now there are 90,000 daily case," he said. Refusing his request, Justice MR Shah, a part of the bench, submitted that there cannot be different dates for different states. Senior Advocate Arvind Datar apprised the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that Bihar has only two exam centres and requested to postpone it by three weeks. The Supreme Court had on September 4 dismissed petitions, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which had paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic for admission in medical courses. While rejecting the petitions, the Supreme Court observes, "Even review petitions have been dismissed. Authorities will take all steps. Some petitions had cited Bihar floods for deferment, some others weekend lockdowns. etc" The Supreme Court refuses to entertain a batch of fresh petitions seeking postponement of NEET 2020. On August 17, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had dismissed the pleas seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). So far, the Supreme Court has already rejected pleas for postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 twice. The NTA is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 for over 15 lakh registered candidates is scheduled for September 13, 2020. The fresh plea has factored in the recent orders of the Supreme Court and its firm stand to conduct the examination. As such, the new plea seeks relief for students by offering a middle road and better provisions to mitigate risk. “15.67 lakh students are required to appear for NEET 2020 examination on September 13. There are many exam centres which would have more than 600 students! How would social distancing be maintained?” questions students. The fact that 9 lakh students were spread over 7 days for JEE Main examination was also pointed out. After the successful conduct of JEE Main 2020 examination by NTA, many students and experts had raised questions over comparing the JEE with NEET examination. While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide them transportation, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need. Making hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times, replacing the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers, increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA has taken. "Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time," the official added. "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," a senior NTA official said. In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12. Speaking on the delay of exams after Diwali, he has pointed out that after Diwali Chhatt festival would be conducted and that would push the exams to December with the results getting announced in 2021. Following up on the meeting of the opposition CMs called by Sonia Gandhi yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh has asked the State's Attorney General to file a review petition in the Supreme Court, asking for the exams to be postponed. After a day filled with voices asking for JEE and NEET 2020 to be postponed, experts and academicians have come forth to answer the queries and request that no further postponement of the examinations should be allowed. Continuing the public push to postpone the examinaitons, an online petition was started on change.org to postpone JEE and NEET 2020 examinations. The petition, started 6 days ago, has garnered over 1 lakh signatures so far. In another news, NTA has reported that over 14 lakh admit cards have been downloaded since the services were activated on the NEET website. Voicing cocerns over possible delay of JEE and NEET 2020 examination, Education Secretary Amit Khare has said that the examinations must be conducted now to save the academic year. Speaking on the delay of exams after Diwali, he has pointed out that after Diwali Chhatt festival would be conducted and that would push the exams to December with the results getting announced in 2021. Samajwadi Party Chief, Akhilesh Yadav has also voiced his dissent against the decision to conduct JEE and NEET 2020 examination. "Exams for life. This will not work, this will not work," he tweeted in Hindi on social media, calling for the exams to be postponed till the situation was normal again. Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government amid the ongoing chorus against upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid a record rise of daily Covid-19 cases in India. "Despite opposition from everyone, BJP government is adamant on conducting NEET & JEE. Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country & yet students are being forced to take risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams?," Siddaramaiah said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over telephone this morning and requested him for postponement of NEET and JEE in view of Covid-19 situation and also as many parts of our state are in the grip of flood, which is why students may face difficulties in appearing in the exam. "Traveling is not safe for students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional & yet students are expected NOT to be anxious to write exams. PM Narendra Modi should be more sensitive towards young students & postpone exams. #AntiStudentsModiGovt," said Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday directed the state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the NEET-JEE exams. Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE -- were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday urged the Centre to dispense with NEET this year and promulgate an ordinance to facilitate admissions to medical and dental courses based on class 12 marks, as it flagged concerns about safety of students in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Many students from across the country are protesting against the upcoming NEET, JEE exams to be held amid Covid-19. Amid rising concerns regarding the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Tiwari said that holding entrance exams is crucial for admission to engineering and medical colleges. NEET & JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams -- JEE-Mains and NEET 2020 -- any further will mean compromising the future of students. Samajwadi Party workers stage protest outside Governor House in Lucknow against NEET JEE exams. At the entry point, the temperature of the students and staff would be taken. If the body temperature of a candidate is more than 99.4 degree Fahrenheit, they will be taken to another room. If the individual's temperature does not come to normal in some time, they will be permitted to take the exam in a separate room. To download the NEET UG Admit card, visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. Now, click on the Admit card link appearing on the homepage. Enter your application number, password and date of birth. Your admit card will show on the screen. Download the same and take a print out. Meanwhile, the admit card of JEE Main 2020 for April session was released on August 17, while the one for the January session, was released in December. Samajwadi Party workers stage protest outside Governor House in Lucknow against NEET JEE exams. Registering his objection to holding the NEET and JEE examinations, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday sought to know should the students "pledge their lives to take the exams." Siddaramaiah joined the bandwagon of the opposition parties seeking that the two important examinations for admission to medical and engineering courses in premier institutes of India be deferred. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made adequate arrangements for maintaining social distancing norms in the examinations centre for JEE (Mains) and NEET (UG), which are scheduled from September 1-6 and September 13, respectively. "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. "The pandemic has already disrupted the academic plans of many students and institutions and we don't see the virus going away anytime soon. We should not let this be a zero academic year as it might have consequences on the bright future of several students," Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, told PTI. JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students. Students have also been allotted exam centres of their choice: Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Education Minister NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Central Government should not conduct NEET-JEE 2020 exams due to rising COVID19 infections in the country. Tomorrow, we will hold protest against the Centre over its decision to conduct the exams: Rajasthan Education Minister and State Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra