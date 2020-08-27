YouTube
    NEET, JEE Exam 2020 LIVE: NEET aspirant found dead in TN, father says exam anxiety led to death

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 10: In a tragic incident, a death of an aspiring medical student from Ariyalur district, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday took a controversial turn after the boy's father claimed that it was a case of suicide.

    The man, Vishwanathan, said his son, Vignesh (19), took the extreme step over fear and anxiety about the forthcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). But, no suicide note has been found so far.

    Suicide

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:45 AM, 10 Sep
    Eight-year-old climate and environment activist, Licypriya Kangujam, has personally submitted a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi’s office, asking to postpone
    8:36 AM, 10 Sep
    The body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy, an office said. Vignesh had secured a seat in agricultural sciences last year, but he had decided to study harder to crack NEET.
    8:25 AM, 10 Sep
    Even as inquiries into the possibility of a suicide are underway, Vignesh’s father said his son had failed to clear the test in two earlier attempts and was anxious over his score this time round. The 19-year-old boy’s body was found floating in a well four days ahead of the exam.
    10:36 PM, 9 Sep
    NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test) aspirant died by suicide at Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
    10:32 PM, 9 Sep
    As per updates, a total of 66 trains – 33 each in up and down directions – will be run on September 13 from 11 AM to 7 PM from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.
    10:32 PM, 9 Sep
    To avail the metro facility, students need to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations as no token will be issued to them. These services will be available in every 15 minutes for the students.
    10:32 PM, 9 Sep
    Issuing a statement, the Kolkata Metro authorities said that the service will be exclusively for medical entrance examinees and their guardians.
    10:32 PM, 9 Sep
    The Metro Railway in Kolkata on Wednesday said it will operate special services on September 13 to help the students who are appearing for the NEET 2020.
    4:18 PM, 9 Sep
    Justice Mishra had said "Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards and all.... Education should be opened up. Covidmay continue for a year more. Are you going to wait another year? Do you know what is the loss to the country and peril to the students."
    3:50 PM, 9 Sep
    The apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra ordered for the dismissal of the petition and said “Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long."
    3:35 PM, 9 Sep
    The top court on 17 August had refused the plea for deferment of medical and engineering entrance exams in plea seeking directions to postpone and cancel the exams scheduled to be held in September.
    2:40 PM, 9 Sep
    Senior Advocate KTS Tulsi arguing for one of the petitioners, cited the number of fresh virus cases being reported everyday, while requesting the apex court to defer the exam “Covid-19 cases are increasing and now there are 90,000 daily case," he said.
    1:58 PM, 9 Sep
    Refusing his request, Justice MR Shah, a part of the bench, submitted that there cannot be different dates for different states.
    1:44 PM, 9 Sep
    Senior Advocate Arvind Datar apprised the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that Bihar has only two exam centres and requested to postpone it by three weeks.
    1:25 PM, 9 Sep
    The Supreme Court had on September 4 dismissed petitions, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which had paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams.
    1:09 PM, 9 Sep
    A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic for admission in medical courses.
    12:21 PM, 9 Sep
    While rejecting the petitions, the Supreme Court observes, "Even review petitions have been dismissed. Authorities will take all steps. Some petitions had cited Bihar floods for deferment, some others weekend lockdowns. etc"
    12:18 PM, 9 Sep
    The Supreme Court refuses to entertain a batch of fresh petitions seeking postponement of NEET 2020.
    11:48 AM, 9 Sep
    On August 17, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had dismissed the pleas seeking the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
    11:09 AM, 9 Sep
    So far, the Supreme Court has already rejected pleas for postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 twice.
    10:59 AM, 9 Sep
    The NTA is scheduled to conduct NEET 2020 for over 15 lakh registered candidates is scheduled for September 13, 2020.
    10:22 AM, 9 Sep
    The fresh plea has factored in the recent orders of the Supreme Court and its firm stand to conduct the examination. As such, the new plea seeks relief for students by offering a middle road and better provisions to mitigate risk.
    10:15 AM, 9 Sep
    “15.67 lakh students are required to appear for NEET 2020 examination on September 13. There are many exam centres which would have more than 600 students! How would social distancing be maintained?” questions students.
    9:42 AM, 9 Sep
    The fact that 9 lakh students were spread over 7 days for JEE Main examination was also pointed out.
    8:53 AM, 9 Sep
    After the successful conduct of JEE Main 2020 examination by NTA, many students and experts had raised questions over comparing the JEE with NEET examination.
    3:24 PM, 8 Sep
    While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide them transportation, a group of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.
    2:45 PM, 8 Sep
    Making hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times, replacing the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers, increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA has taken.
    2:01 PM, 8 Sep
    "Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'dos and don'ts' for proper social distancing. We have also written to states governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time," the official added.
    1:57 PM, 8 Sep
    "For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centres to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting," a senior NTA official said.
    1:42 PM, 8 Sep
    In order to maintain social distancing, the NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.
    More NEET News

    Read more about:

    neet jee supreme court

