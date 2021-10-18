NEET 2021 result later this month

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 18: With the NEET 2021 answer challenge window getting over the results are all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The window to raise objections got over on October 17. The National Testing Agency (NTC) is likely to announce the NEET result 2021 later this month. There are over 16lakh students who are waiting for the NEET results.

    "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge," a statement from the NTA read.

    The lit of all India toppers will also be released with the NEET result. The NEET result will be used by the state and centrally funded medical colleges to admit students to the undergraduate courses.

    Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:03 [IST]
