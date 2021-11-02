NTA set to release NEET UG 2021 soon: Here are the details

NEET 2021 result declared: 3 get 720/720, counselling dates soon

New Delhi, Nov 02: The NEET 2021 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Three students have secured 720/720 marks in the entrance exam, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency. This year over 98,000 students have qualified as the NEET cut-off marks have dropped compared to the previous year.

The final answer key along with the results have also been released. The schedule for the all India quota NEET 2021 counselling will be released soon.

The National Testing Agency had told the Supreme Court that the results were ready, but it had been delayed due to the Bombay High Court's judgment.

Meanwhile the Medical Counselling Committee which conducts the NEET counselling has updated its website.

The result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) was prepared /notified by the NTA as per the norms/criteria fixed by the NMC / DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by CCH (for BHMS).

The NEET UG 2021 was held on September 12 and out of the 161.4 lakh candidates who had registered 95 per cent of them took the test.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants. The NEET UG 2021 is available on neet.nta.nic.in.

