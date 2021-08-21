NEET 2021: NTA releases exam centre details

NEET 2021 exams: Fresh schedule likely to be released next week

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released NEET 2021 exam center details for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) scheduled for September 12.

The details about the examination centres were published for the students who applied for the NEET across the country.

A total of 16,14,714 people across the country have applied to write the NEET exam.

While 15,97,435 people applied to write the exam last year, the overall number of applicants for the NEET exam has increased in the current year.

Comparatively in the state Tamil Nadu, the students who applied for the NEET last year has been decreased.

Apart from this the number of NEET exam applicants in state languages has increased in the current year as compared to previous year.

The national examination agency has published the toll-free number in order to get more information about the NEET examination centres and advised to get the help.

The agency has mentioned the toll-free number along with the website where students can recover the entire details.

The National examination agency has prescribed toll number as 011- 40759000 and students can login to the website neet@nta.ac.in for more details.

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 14:59 [IST]