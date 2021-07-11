NEET 2021: Review on whether exams will be held on Aug 1 soon

NEET 2021 exams: Fresh schedule likely to be released next week

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: With the ongoing pandemic, there is no clarity on when the N EET 2021 exam will be held. Reports say that there is a likelihood that the exams may be held in September.

A fresh schedule with the new dates and guidelines will be announced in a week's time, reports have said. The entrance test for MBBS/BDS courses had been scheduled for August, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently a notice was doing the rounds claiming that the NEET 2021 exams will held on September 5. The National Testing Agency has however clarified that this is a fake notice.

Issuing a clarification, the NTA said that the "conduct of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) is being circulated on various platforms including the social media. No such public notice declaring the conduct of NEET-UG 2021 on September 5 2021 has been issued officially.

Fake: NTA is not conducting the NEET 2021 exams on September 5

The NTA is still in consultation with concerned stakeholders for finalising a suitable date for for the conduct of the NEET examination, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice with the subject line - "Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021" is being circulated through various means, including social media, the NTA said.

It is vehemently denied that no such Public Notice, declaring the conduct of NEET (UG) on 5th Sep 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency so far.

Hence, the above-mentioned fake/unauthorised Public Notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates/parents/guardians/public at large.

The NTA is still in consultation with the concerned Stakeholders for finalising a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) - 2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA further clarified.

The Public at large is advised to pay no heed to such miscreants and misinformation.

In view of the above, the aspiring candidates of NEET (UG) - 2021/parents/guardians and other stakeholders are requested to be aware of such unauthorized/fake public notice circulated from unknown sources and to rely only on the Public Notice(s) /information/ dates announced by NTA. through its official websites i.e. www.nta.ac.in and https://ntaneet.nic.in. only.

The aspiring candidates/parents are advised to remain in touch with the above websites for updates and announcements (including the dates on which the online application will be launched and the examination will be conducted), the NTA also added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 8:43 [IST]