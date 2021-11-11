NEET 2021: Download scanned OMR sheets now on neet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, Nov 11: The NTA or National Testing Agency has released the NEET 2021 scanned OMR sheets. The same is available on the official website.

The scanned OMR sheets were sent to candidates by email earlier. However many candidates complained that they had not received the same, following which the NTA released the same on the official website.

"The scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been e-mailed to the Candidates at their registered e-mail address. On receiving requests from the candidates not receiving the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet, the NTA is now providing an opportunity to view/download the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet of NEET (UG) - 2021 on the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in/. This facility will be available from 09 November 2021 to 14 November 2021 (upto 09:00 P.M.)," NTA said. The NEET 2021 scanned OMR sheets are available on neet.nta.nic.in.

