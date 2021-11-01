NEET 2021: Answer key first, results soon as MCC updates website

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 01: The NTA will soon release the NEET 2021 result after the Supreme Court cleared the way. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Meanwhile the Medical Counselling Committee which conducts the NEET counselling has updated its website. This means that the results would be declared soon. However the NEET final answer key will be released first following which the results will be declared.

    The result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared /notified by the NTA as per the norms/criteria fixed by the NMC / DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by CCIM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by CCH (for BHMS).

    Along with the NEET 2021 result, the NTA will also publish the final answer key and scorecards of the candidates. The NEET UG 2021 was held on September 12 and out of the 161.4 lakh candidates who had registered 95 per cent of them took the test.

    The Supreme Court had on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants. The NEET UG 2021 result once declared will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.

    Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 9:34 [IST]
    X