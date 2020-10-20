NEET 2020: When a topper was declared failed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 20: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently declared a topper as failed in the NEET 2020 exam.

Mridul Rawat who had failed the NEET 2020 as per the first mark sheet issued b the NTA actually emerged as an all India topper in the ST category. Mridul challenged the result and after rechecking the OMR sheet and answer key it was found that he is an all India topper in the ST category.

Mridul who is from Rajasthan was given 329 points out of 720. However when he rechecked, he fond that he had obtained 650 out of 720 marks. According to him, his all India rank in the General Category is 3,577.

NEET 2020: Why was Soyeb Aftab declared topper even as Akanksha scored 720/720?

He spotted the mistake in the second mark sheet issued by the NTA. In the second mark sheet, the sum of his marks showed 650, but only three hundred twenty nine were written in words. He told Zee Media that he cleared all his doubts during this period as there was extra time.