NEET 2018: Online registrations to start on this date

The NEET 2018 online registration process is all set to begin. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch for the date on the official website.

Lakhs of candidates would look to enrol themselves online. The tentative date for the online registration process is now January 31.

This year the NEET entrance test 2018 will held on May 10. The Supreme Court has allowed candidates above the age of 25 years to appear for NEET examination.

Union Human Resource Development minister, Prakash Javadekar has said vernacular question papers for the NEET will be a mere translation of the question paper in English.

With no major change announced in the paper pattern, it is expected that the exam will consist of 180 objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The duration of the test would be of three hours.

The NEET-UG will be conducted in six additional languages from the commencing academic session 2017-18, a statement released by the Union Health Ministry

The six languages in which the exams will be conducted are Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu and Tamil, apart from conventional English, Hindi.

OneIndia News