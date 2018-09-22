Need to pay back terrorists, Pakistan in same coin: Army chief

New Delhi, Sep 22: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says India has made it clear to Pakistan that talks and terror can't go hand in hand.

"I think our government's policy has been quite clear and concise. We've made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb menace of terrorism," Gen Rawat was quoted saying by ANI.

Army chief was reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement terming India's decision to cancel the foreign minister-level meeting in New York as 'arrogant'.

"We need to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out. Yes, it's time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain," the Army Chief said.