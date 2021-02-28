Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking: Centre tells states

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 28: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, states which have been reporting a high active caseload in the last week.

    Representational Image
    The Centre has urged the states and union territories for effective testing and comprehensive tracking.

    The Centre has told the States to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts were also strongly emphasised.

    "Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, TN, WB, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, MP, Gujarat and J&K to ascertain reasons for the surge in cases & coordinate with the State Health Departments in COVID-19 control and containment measures," a statement from health ministry said.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 28, 2021, 12:52 [IST]
