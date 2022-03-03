YouTube
    Nearly 500 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine: Moscow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Mar 2: A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry says 498 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine and 1,597 wounded. Maj. Gen.

    Nearly 500 of its troops have been killed in Ukraine: Moscow

    Igor Konashenkov rejected reports about "incalculable losses" of the Russians as "disinformation" on Wednesday and reported Moscow's casualties for the first time since the start of the attack last Thursday.

    Konashenkov also said more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and about 3,700 wounded, while 572 others have been captured. Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the figures, and they could not be immediately verified.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 0:35 [IST]
