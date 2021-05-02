YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Assam Assembly elections 2021 assembly election results

    NDA maintains lead in Assam

    By
    |

    Guwahati, May 02: The ruling BJP-led NDA is leading in 22 seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 15 places, according to initial trends available from counting of postal ballots in Assam, officials said on Sunday.

    NDA maintains lead in Assam

    The newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad-Raijor Dal alliance is leading in four assembly seats.

    BJP candidates are leading in 16 seats, while those of its ally AGP in six.

    Assam assembly polls 2021: Counting begins, it's BJP vs Grand AllianceAssam assembly polls 2021: Counting begins, it's BJP vs Grand Alliance

    The Congress has established initial leads in 14 places and AIUDF in one.

    Raijor Dal chief and jailed anti-CAA protest leader Akhil Gogoi is leading from Sibsagar.

    Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat.

    Congress Legislative Party chief and his deputy Debabrata Saikia and Rakibul Hussain both are trailing from Nazira and Samaguri.

    Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.

    MORE Assam Assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    Story first published: Sunday, May 2, 2021, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X