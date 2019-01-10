NCW sends notice to Rahul Gandhi over misogynistic remarks

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 10: National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his statement "PM ran away and asked a 'mahila' (Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) to defend him".

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, said, " We've asked explanation from Rahul Gandhi for why he said what he said yesterday in tweets. The statement was pathetic, sexist and misogynistic. That's why we've sent him a notice. He has to explain what does he mean when he is trying to talk low of women."

National Commission for Women (NCW) issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his statement "PM ran away & asked a 'mahila' (Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) to defend him" pic.twitter.com/xTAyqNeXg1 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

Chairperson, NCW India, said, "What is Rahul Gandhi trying to imply with his misogynistic statement- "... ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye."? Does he think women are weak? The irony- calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person."

What is @rahulgandhi trying to imply with his misogynistic statement- “... ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye."? Does he think women are weak? The irony- calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person. @nsitharaman @narendramodi @ncwindia — rekha sharma (@sharmarekha) January 9, 2019

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted yesterday, "With all due respect Modi Ji, in our culture respect for women begins at home. Stop shaking. Be a man and answer my question: Did the Air Force and Defence Ministry object when you bypassed the original Rafale deal? Yes? Or No?."

Gandhi had said at the rally on Wednesday that Modi had fielded a "woman" minister to defend him in Parliament because he was "afraid" to face the House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at a rally in Jaipur about defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The comments by the Congress president is an "insult" to all the women in the country, Modi said at a public meeting in Agra.