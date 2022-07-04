NCW seeks action against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for tweet against Nupur Sharma

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jul 04: The National Commission of Women (NCW) on Monday took cognisance of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's tweet against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and urged the Director-General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh to take immediate action against him under relevant provisions of law.

    In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police D S Chauhan, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the tweet is "sheer instigation".

    Akhilesh Yadav
    Akhilesh Yadav

    The National Commission for Women has come across a Twitter post of Akhilesh Yadav instigating a feeling of hatred and ill-will against Nupur Sharma also, inciting communal disharmony between the two religious groups which is extremely condemnable, Sharma said.

    Considering the gravity of the matter, you are required to take immediate action against Akhilesh Yadav...," Sharma wrote.

    She also termed the SP chief's statement "unsolicited" as the matter is already being looked into by the judiciary.

    "Nupur Sharma is already facing threat to her life and the tweet of Akhilesh is a sheer instigation to the general public to assault Sharma. A fair investigation must be accomplished in a time bound manner," Sharma said.

    She said action taken must be apprised within three days.

    "Not only the face but the body should also apologise and should also be punished for disturbing the harmony of the country," Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted on Friday.

    Last week, the Supreme Court said Sharma "and her loose tongue had set the country on fire and that she needed to apologise.

    Sharma had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

