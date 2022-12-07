NCPCR tells NGOs to stop using pics of vulnerable children to raise funds

World Lion Day 2022: These viral videos of 'king of the jungle' will make your day

The Commission said NGOs need to refrain from using pictures and videos of vulnerable children in advertisements to raise funds

New Delhi, Dec 07: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to refrain from showcasing pictures, and videos of vulnerable minor children in deplorable condition in advertisements to raise funds.

In a notice to NGOs, the child commission said, "A Member of Parliament (MP) has raised concern that various non-governmental organizations are seen raising funding, domestic as well as international, for their NGOs through advertisements on print media, news channels, websites, social media and radio while showing vulnerable minor children in deplorable condition."

In this matter, the NCPCR said that using pictures and videos of deplorable children is a violation of child rights, and ordered that NGOs should refrain from practicing any such activities, according to a report by news agency ANI.

"The Commission in the said regard observes that such activities are a violation of child rights, which is in contravention of provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, therefore the Commission recommends your good offices to refrain from practising any such activities that involve using of pictures, videos or any such material that showcases vulnerable children in deplorable condition in order to raise funding," said the NCPCR.

NCPCR is a statutory body established under Section 3 of the Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Act of 2005 to safeguard child rights and other relevant issues in the country.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) emphasises the principle of universality and inviolability of child rights and recognizes the tone of urgency in all child-related policies of the country.

The Commission is further mandated to monitor the proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Under Section 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005 and the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, the Commission also has the powers of the Civil Court to try a suit.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 13:33 [IST]