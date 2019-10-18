  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets striking employees of HAL

    By PTI
    |

    Nashik, Oct 18: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday met protesting employees of state-run HAL's unit here and said a meeting will be held in New Delhi post-Assembly election to find a way out over their demands.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are on an indefinite strike since October 14 in support of various demands, including wage revision. "The (Assembly) polls will be over in eight days.

    If your union is ready, we will hold a meeting to discuss the issue (after the election)," Pawar told the employees during his meeting.

    "You select two representatives each from Bengaluru, Nashik, and Lucknow. We will discuss the issue in my presence in Delhi and try to find a way out," the former defence minister added.

    20,000 HAL employees to go on indefinite strike from today after talks fail over wage revision

    The Bengaluru-headquartered defence PSU has in all nine units all over India, including one in Nashik in North Maharashtra.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019 sharad pawar

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue