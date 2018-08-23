  • search

Naxal gets 27 months in jail under Arms Act

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Medininagar, Aug 23: A court here has sentenced a Maoist cadre to two years and three months in jail under Arms Act.

    Naxal gets 27 months in jail under Arms Act
    Representational Image

    The 1st class Judicial Magistrate, Rajendra Prasad, sentenced the Maoist Chotan Yadav yesterday.

    The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 and if he failed to cough up the amount, the convict will have to serve six months more in jail.

    Also Read | 2 girls called friend for help, he sent 11 men to rape them

    Yadav was arrested on January 21 last year along with a firearm and live ammunition from Mohammadgunj by a special police team.

    Read more about:

    naxals arms act jail jharkhand

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 10:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue