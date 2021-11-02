'Nawab Malik has less Knowledge': Sameer Wankhede rubbishes 'expensive clothes' allegations

Mumbai, Nov 02: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday rubbished all allegations of extortion levelled by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and said "false" claims are being made against him by sharing some Whatsapp chats.

"A (drug) peddler, Salman, approached my sister... but she doesn't take NDPS cases, so she sent him back. Salman tried to trap us via a middleman. He was arrested and is in jail. False allegations being levelled by sharing his WhatsApp chat," Wankhede was quoted by news agency ANI.

"The middleman, who had tried to trap us, had given a false complaint earlier this year to Mumbai Police. Nothing came out of it. After that peddlers like Salman were used to trap my family. Such attempts are going on, drug mafia is behind this," he added.

"As far as my expensive clothes are concerned, it is just a rumour. He has less knowledge and he should find out these things," Wankhede further said.

Intensifying his attack on Wankhede, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday accused officer of extorting crores and using uber expensive clothes beyond the reach of an honest and an upright officer.

Malik claimed the officer wore a trouser worth a lakh, a shirt costing over Rs 70,000 and watches worth Rs 25-50 lakh.

How can an honest and upright officer claim to afford such expensive clothes, he said.

He (Wankhede) extorted crores by wrongly framing people, Malik said, adding the NCB official had a private army to do the job. Malik claimed that Wankhede implicated people in fake cases.

Malik also claimed that since the last 15 days, there are three containers with drugs lying at the JNPT. He questioned why no action has been taken by the Department of Revenue Intelligence on this.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 15:23 [IST]