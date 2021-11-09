Is the Fadnavis factor standing in the way of a BJP-Shiv Sena reunion

Nawab Malik did dealings with underworld person convicted in 1993 blasts: Devendra Fadnavis

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 9: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had claimed that he would expose minister Nawab Malik, on Tuesday alleged that the NCP leader and family have underworld links.

Fadnavis claims Nawab Malik has underworld connections| Oneindia News

Speaking at a press conference, Devendra Fadnavis said that he was not reading out a film script penned by Salim Javed rather a property deal stuck by Malik with an underworld people convicted in the 1993 serial blasts.

"Nawab Malik and his family members were part of a company which purchased land in Kurla (area of Mumbai) at a very low rate by making some fictitious documents. There are four such land purchase deals where I can firmly say that Malik has entered into land deals with the underworld," news agency PTI quotes him as saying in the press meet.

According to the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Nawab Malik's family owns a 2.80-acre property in Kurla on LBS Road which was purchased by the underworld people (Sardar Shahwali Khan and Saleem Ishaq Patel). "Why did you do business with the killers of Mumbaikars?" the BJP leader asked.

"Another question arises that why did these two accused persons sell their land to Malik? They were about to get convicted under then TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act). As per that legal provision, all the properties of convicts get attached and come under government control. Did Malik help them to avoid such land on prime location from getting attached?" he added.

Salim Patel an aide of Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim and he was the car driver of the don's sister Haseena Parkar.

Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, alleged that Malik did business with those who carried out serial blasts in Mumbai and claimed that those proofs will be sent to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and competent authorities.

Earlier, Nawab Malik had alleged that Devendra Fadnavis had in a music video funded by a drug peddler.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik has made a counter allegation against Fadnavis and said, "I will drop a hydrogen bomb tomorrow in connection with Devendra Fadnavis. I will expose Devendra Fadnavis' underworld links."