YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Navy monitoring movement of Chinese research vessel in Indian Ocean region: Report

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 04: The Navy is closely monitoring the movement of a Chinese research vessel from the instance it entered the Indian Ocean region, reports said. The move comes just days ahead of a planned missile test by India.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In August, a similar high-tech Chinese ship, a ballistic Yuan Wang 5 had docked in the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota. The vessel in question is supposed to come to Hambantota Port on August 11 and stay there until August 17.

    It is a dual-use spy, research, and survey vessel which is employed for space and satellite tracking and with specific usage in intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

    This vessel is in control of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) under its Strategic Support Force (SSF) unit. The SSF focuses on space, cyber, and electronic warfare.

    The move has raised India's concerns as the vessel, Yuan Wang 5, is equipped to track space, satellites, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    New Delhi had questioned the real purpose of the Chinese spy ship's sail which has a range of more than 750 km as a security threat to strategic installations in the southern Indian states.

    The spy ship can bring on its radar India's largest nuclear power plants situated in Kalapakkam and Koodankulam, Tamil Nadu.

    The ties between India and Sri Lanka had come under strain after Colombo gave permission to a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine to dock in one of its ports in 2014.

    Comments

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india china

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X