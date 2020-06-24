Navy helicopter to be used to tackle new locust attack in Rajasthan

New Delhi, June 24: It seems the country nowhere to get the relief from the troubles as fresh swarms of locust have entered Rajasthan from Pakistan recently.

Locust attack has been going on since 1.5 months and Rajasthan is one of the most affected states as some districts like Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Ganganagar share border with Pakistan from where locusts are entering other districts.

Ops are on to control them. Issue is, we had killed older swarms but new swarms are coming now. Govt of India says that Navy helicopter will also be used to control it.

Locusts have made border areas near Pakistan their breeding centres from where they're coming here, said BR Kadwa, Dy director of state agriculture dept.

"Since locust are now as pink immature adults, which is the most active stage, they could fly swiftly, escaping the pesticide spray. The next 15 days would be crucial before they become fully grown adult, which eat less and are more static", said K L Gurjar, deputy director of Locust Warning Organisation.

"We are able to kill only 50 per cent of the swarms despite deploying all the resources", added Gurjar.

Gurjar said, Rajasthan has been put on high alert and there was a risk of swarms entering Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.

"We have asked Pakistan to kill locusts on their side of the border. But nothing much is happening on the ground," he also said.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant tweeted, "Drone operations have given brilliant results. It's a Make in India initiative benefiting our farmers. FAO has appreciated India for first time usage of drones for locust control."