    Navratri 2021 Colours: The 9 colours of Navratri and their significance

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 05: The nine-day festival of Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festival is just around the corner. With the arrival of the Maa Durga, the auspicious Devi Paksha begins. And devotees of the Mother Goddess shall observe a fast, perform puja and celebrate the nine manifestations of feminine power.

    Navratri 2021 Colours: The 9 colours of Navratri and their significance

    Navratri 2021 Date Wise Colour List

    • 7 October, Day 1 - Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Yellow colour, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on this day.
    • 8 October, Day 2 - Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Green Colour, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped.
    • 9 October, Day 3 - Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Grey colour, Chandraghanta Puja; Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Grey colour
    • 10 October, Day 4 - Panchami, Orange colour, Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on this day.
    • 11 October, Day 5 - Shashthi, White colour, Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on this day.
    • 12 October, Day 6 - Saptami, Red colour, Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped on 6th day of Navratri.
    • 13 October, Day 7 - Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Royal Blue colour, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on this day.
    • 14 October, Day 8 - Navami, Pink colour, Ayudha Puja
    • 15 October, Day 9 - Vijay Dashami, Purple colour, Durga Visarjan

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 16:29 [IST]
    X