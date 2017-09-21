Navratri 2017: Know the 9 different avatars of goddess Durga

Navratri festival has already started and devotees celebrate this festival with lot of enthusiasm.

The auspicious festival started from September 21st and will be celebrated for 9 days and nights. Devotees worship Goddess Durga and all her nine forms for the 9 days to seek divine blessings.

The Hindu holy festival is mostly celebrated in the month of Ashwin, according to the lunar calendar.

The festival overlaps with the nine-day Navratri celebrations and ends on Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashami.

But there is a precise series of events that lead to the celebrations of Durga Puja. Navratri festival is celebrated by worshiping Goddess Durga and her 9 different avatars.

Here are the details of the 9 manifestations of Goddess Durga.

Pratipada: The day Navratri begins is marked by the ritual Ghatasthapana which is performed to invoke the energy of the Goddess Durga.

The goddess is worshipped on this day as Shailputri is an incarnation of the Goddess Pravati.

Dwitiya: The goddess is worshipped as Brahmacharini who is the unmarried form of the Goddess Pavrati.

She enlightens us in the magnificent embodiment of Durga with great powers and divine grace.

Tritiya: The third facet of Goddess Durga is 'Chandraghanta', who is worshipped on the third day of Navaratri, for peace, tranquility and prosperity in life.

Chaturthi: Kushmanda is the fourth form of the mother goddess and is worshipped on the fourth day of Navaratri. She is considered the creator of the universe.

Panchami: The fifth aspect of the Mother Durga is known as 'Skanda Mata' - the mother of Skanda or Lord Kartikeya, who was chosen by gods as their commander in chief in the war against the demons. She is worshipped on the fifth day of Navaratri. She is accompanied by the Lord Skanda in his infant form.

Shasthi: The sixth form of Mother Durga is known as 'Katyayani', who is worshipped on the six day of Navaratri. The legend behind her name goes thus: Once upon a time, there was a great sage called Kata, who had a son named Katya.

Saptami: This is the seventh form of Mother Durga and is worshipped on the seventh day of Navaratri. She has a dark complexion, disheveled hair and a fearlessness posture. A necklace flashing lightning adorns her neck.

Ashtami: Maha Gouri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navaratri. Her power is unfailing and instantly fruitful. As a result of her worship, all sins of past, present and future get washed away and devotees get purified in all aspects of life. Maha Gauri is intelligent, peaceful and calm.

Navami: Siddhidatri is the ninth form of Goddess. She is worshipped on the ninth day of Navaratri. Siddhidatri has supernatural healing powers. She has four arms and she is always in a blissful happy enchanting pose. She rides on the lion as her vehicle.

Dussehra: The victory of good over evil.

OneIndia News