Navjot Singh Sidhu to take over as Punjab Congress chief today; CM Amarinder likely to attend

Navjot Singh Sidhu summons advisors after post on Indira Gandhi sparks controversy

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Aug 23: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has summoned both his advisors Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg to his Patiala residence to discuss their recent comments on Pakistan.

"Whatever I had to say I have said it on social media, and that's final. If anyone makes a mistake, they should reflect. We must continue to work welfare of Punjab, said Malvinder S Mali, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu's advisor who posted a controversial sketch of late PM Indira Gandhi.

"Today, we spoke to Sidhu Ji on issues of the development of the state. When a govt does good work we appreciate it, if it does poor work then we also criticise it." said Pyare Lal Garg, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh's advisor.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has described the remarks by Sidhu's advisers as atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country.

The Punjab CM also asked Sidhu to "rein in" his advisers, who he said, should stick to giving advice to the PPCC president and not speak on matters "of which they clearly had little or no knowledge and had no understanding of the implications of their comments".

Sidhu on August 11 had appointed Mali, a former government teacher and political analyst, and Garg, a former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health and Sciences, as his advisers to seek their "wise counsel."

In a recent social media post, Mali had waded into the issue of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had reportedly said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A. He had also said, "Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people."

Garg had reportedly questioned the chief minister's criticism of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal questioned the "silence" of Sidhu on the matter.

Sidhu has not contradicted the statements of his advisers yet, said SAD leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema.

"He (Sidhu) stays silent on the matter. It means they (advisers) are making such comments with the consent of Sidhu," said Cheema.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 16:26 [IST]