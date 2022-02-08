Navjot Sidhu would've been right choice for CM, says his wife Navjot Kaur

Punjab Election 2022: People at top want weak CM who can dance to tunes, says Sidhu

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 8: Just days after Congress high command preferred Charanjit Singh Channi to Navjot Sidhu as the Chief Minister face of Punjab, the latter's wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur has said that her husband would have been the right choice for the top post.

When a reporter asked whether Rahul Gandhi was misled on making the decision for CM, she said, "Yes. Your particulars, merit, your education, work, your honesty.. these things should be counted for choosing someone at such a high position. Navjot Sidhu would've been the right choice(for CM), irrespective of him being my husband," ANI quoted her as saying.

Rahul made the announcement at the Ludhiana virtual rally on Sunday, saying "Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections." DGCI gives nod to SII's proposal to manufacture Omicron vaccine "It was a tough decision, you made it easy," said Gandhi declaring Channi as the party's CM face.

Gandhi warmly hugged Channi, Sidhu and party leader Sunil Jakhar after he made the announcement. Before the announcement, both Channi and Sidhu again assured that whoever is chosen by the party as the CM face, they will stand by the decision.

Gandhi's announcement came after a telepoll where people were asked to choose between Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Besides taking feedback from its leaders and workers, the Congress sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Meanwhile, a high-profile battle is on the cards from the Amritsar East constituency in Punjab with heavyweights state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the fray for the February 20 assembly polls.

The BJP has fielded former IAS officer Jagmohan Singh Raju, who served for 35 years in Tamil Nadu, while the Aam Aadmi Party nominated Jeevanjot Kaur.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 13:50 [IST]