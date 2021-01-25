YouTube
    National Voters Day an occasion to appreciate contribution of EC: PM Modi

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the National Voters Day was an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the Election Commission to strengthen the country's democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The National Voters Day is observed on January 25 to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission.

    "National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections," Modi tweeted. "This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth.

    Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 12:43 [IST]
