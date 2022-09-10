UP: 4-month-old baby dies after being thrown off three-storey building by monkey

Mother throws 4 year old daughter from 4th floor of building, child dies on the spot

National Maritime Heritage Complex to be built in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 3,500 cr

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Sep 10: Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is building the National Maritime Heritage Complex at the historic Indus Valley civilisation region of Lothal in Gujarat with a total cost of three thousand five hundred crores rupees.

A first-of-its-kind complex in the country, this centre will showcase India's rich and diverse maritime heritage. The foundation stone for this project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, the project will be completed in different phases. Phase 1 includes part museum building Complex with 5 five galleries and a naval gallery to be utilised by Indian Navy & Coast Guard and related land development in 35 acres. This phase is being developed under EPC mode at cost of Rs. 774.23 Crore.

The project is planned to be completed in different phases:

Phase 1A includes Part Museum building Complex with 5 galleries & a Naval gallery to be utilised by Indian Navy & Coast Guard and related land development in 35 acres. This phase is being developed under EPC mode at cost of Rs. 774.23 Cr.

Gujarat polls: Congress announces youth, women to be given priority in tickets

Phase 1B consists of remaining Museum including balance galleries, Light House, 5D Dome Theatre, Bagicha Complex and other infrastructure. This phase is proposed to be developed under EPC mode.

Phase 2 will consist of States Pavilion, Lothal City, Maritime Institute including hostel, Eco resorts, Maritime & Naval Theme Park, Climate Change Theme Park, Monument Theme Park and Adventure & Amusement Park. Components under this phase shall be executed under PPP mode.

Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in a statement today said, "It is one of the major project under Sagarmala scheme of MoPSW which has an edutainment approach. By using the latest technology maritime heritage will be projected in a user friendly manner to spread awareness among people. Total cost of the NMHC project including EPC and PPP mode is Rs. 3,500 Crores. The commissioning of NMHC Phase 1A is targeted to be completed by March 2024."

Government of Gujarat is playing a vital role in this project. It is supporting the project by developing external infrastructure namely; by 4 laning of 11.58 km of road from SH1 to NMHC site via Gundi-Lothal-Saragwala village, by providing water supply connection to the site and by giving 66 kV power supply at NMHC.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 14:51 [IST]