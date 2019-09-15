National Lok Adalat disposes of 8,000 traffic challans

New Delhi, Sep 15: The National Lok Adalat was held on Saturday in all six district courts of the national capital where 8,846 challans were disposed of, officials said.

The lok adalat was held from 10 am to 3.30 pm and a total of Rs 16,96,285 were collected by the courts.

The Rohini court collected Rs 5,87,300 by disposing of 373 challans issued by the Delhi Police personnel in different traffic circles of the city while the Karkardooma court collected Rs 2,42,100 by settling 223 challans.

The Patiala House court accumulated Rs 22,500 as fine amount by settling 55 challans while Rs 7,700 were deposited in the Tiz Hazari court by 8 traffic violators.

Similarly, the Saket court collected Rs 1,05,750 in fines from 156 traffic violators and the Dwarka court collected Rs 53,100 by disposing of 29 challans.

The six district courts also collected Rs 6,77,835 for settling 8,002 NBT (Notice Branch) challans with the Saket Court collecting Rs 2,83,250 for disposing of 2,689 NBT challans-- highest among all courts, they added.

Parliament in July passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving license and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.