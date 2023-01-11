National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: 2,25000 are victims each year

New Delhi, Jan 11: Thursday, January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023. On this day awareness is raised about the plight of victims of human trafficking.

Human trafficking is the use of deception, force or coercion to obtain labour or commercial sex acts. Human trafficking involves deception a person and holding them in slave like conditions in several jobs.

Victims could be made to work in the mining, agriculture, fishing or construction sector. There are cases of domestic servitude and other jobs that are extremely labour intensive in nature.

The different kinds of Human Trafficking:

In many cases, people are trafficked for forced criminal activities. There are also cases in which women are trafficked and forced in prostitution or are sexually abused. They are made to believe that they are travelling to another country and would be given lucrative jobs with good pay packages. Taking advantage of their financial situation, human traffickers trick people.

In many cases, people are taken to different countries and their organs have been removed. This puts the victim's health at risk as the operations are generally carried outings secret and there is never any medical follow up.

The other type of human trafficking involves, human smuggling. People are taken to different countries are made to work in inhumane conditions. This also amounts to forced migration.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023 date and theme:

National Human Trafficking Day is observed every year on January 11. This theme is to wear blue and raise awareness. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that a majority the people are trafficked from Asia to Europe.

National Human Trafficking Awarreness Day 2023: Statistics:

Every year it is estimated that 2,25000 people worldwide become victims of human trafficking. A majority of the people trafficked from Asia and then they are taken to Europe.

While victims from Asia are trafficked largely to Europe, cases reported in Europe show that they are taken to other destinations in the world. The most common form of human trafficking has been sex trafficking.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023 quotes:

You may choose to look the other way but you can never again say you did not know-William Wilberforce

Do you want to know who you are? Don't ask. Act. Action will delineate and define you -Thomas Jefferson

And though she be but little she is fierce-William Shakespeare

