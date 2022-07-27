National Herald case: ED summons Sonia Gandhi for second round of questioning on July 25

Murmu's win, Cong's zealous protests and scam again: A week of few highs and many lows for democracy

National Herald: Sonia Gandhi to face ED for 3rd round of questioning today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 27: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday for the third round of questioning in the National Herald newspaper-linked money laundering case.

The Congress leader has faced 55 questions so far. On Tuesday, the Congress president was asked 35 questions by the ED.

During the ED questioning, Sonia Gandhi expressed her inability to explain the transactions that facilitated the takeover of the assets of Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of National Herald.

Sonia Gandhi said Motilal Vora, the late party treasurer knew about the transactions between the Congress, AJL, and Young Indian, ED sources told Times of India.

Rahul Gandhi detained during protest over Sonia's ED grilling

The Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli is understood to have been asked questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and the company under scanner in the case Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday after they staged a protest against the ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi.

"India is a police state, Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

He said discussions were not being allowed in Parliament.

"I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President's house. But the police are not allowing us," Gandhi said.

The Congress MPs had earlier gathered at Parliament to decide on the party's strategy as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time.

Know all about Sonia Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in the same case.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 9:49 [IST]