7 workers killed as elevator shaft at under-construction building crashes down

National Games 2022: 600 drones lit up Ahmedabad sky ahead of inauguration; PM Modi shares pics

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

Ahmedabad, Sep 29: A day ahead of the opening of the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad today, around 600 drones on Wednesday lit up the skies of Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad making it a one-of-its-kind visual treat for one and all. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the pictures of the event and called the drone show 'spectacular'.

The 36th National Games will start today.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at the opening ceremony to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today.

The drone show welcomed PM Modi, drew the national flag, etched the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and logo of the games, among other things.

People enjoyed the drone show which have been prepared by the students of the IIT. Among attendees, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi witnessed the show.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony!"

Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/OumqeCZhve — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

Another Bhartiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya wrote, "An awesome drone show at Sabarmati riverfront on the eve of 36th National Games. It welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew the national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, among other things..."

An awesome drone show at Sabarmati riverfront on the eve of 36th National Games. It welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew the national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, among other things… pic.twitter.com/XPZKtJkndU — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 29, 2022

Gujarat's home minister Harsh Sanghavi also tweeted and said, "Witness the iconic statue of unity (@souindia) during the #DroneShow."

After the inauguration of the games, PM Modi will address athletes from across the country taking part in the National Games.

Along with the PM, the Union minister for youth affairs & sports Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries will also attend the opening ceremony.

National Games are taking place in Gujarat for the first time. It will be organised from 29th September to 12th October 2022.

Watch: Spectacular drone show on Netaji at India Gate

Around 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country will participate in 36 sports disciplines, making it the biggest National Games ever.

The sporting events will be organised in six cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.