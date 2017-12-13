Nation missed Manmohan's anger when loot took place under his watch: Amit Shah

The BJP hit back at former prime minister Manmohan Singh with party chief Amit Shah questioning the former prime minister's track record when he headed the UPA government.

"We are seeing a very angry Manmohan Singh ji these days. We just want to ask him whether he was so angry when monumental loot and plunder was happening under his watch?, The nation missed his anger then!" Shah tweeted.

The BJP leader also demanded to know where the former PM's anger was when Sonia Gandhi had called then-CM Modi "Maut ka Saudagar."

"Only after the secret meeting was exposed, respected Manmohan Singh ji said that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations. Why did he not consider it appropriate to apprise GoI about such a meeting with a neighbour like Pakistan. Why did he try to hide it?," he charged.

"We want to remind respected Manmohan Singh ji that he has done his best to mislead the people of Gujarat in previous elections but Gujarat has rejected him & Congress everytime," Shah said.

"If Congress is nervous after more than 60 rallies by Shri Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, last day attacks on PM Modi are also not going to help them in Gujarat," he said.

Singh urged the prime minister to show "maturity and gravitas, as expected of the high office he holds, instead of concentrating his energy solely on scoring "erroneously conceived brownie points".

"I sincerely hope that he will apologize to the nation for his ill thought transgression to restore the dignity of the office he occupies," he said.

Strongly rejecting the "innuendos and falsehoods" made by Modi, Singh said he did not discuss Gujarat elections with anyone else at the dinner hosted by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar as alleged by Modi and nor was the Gujarat issue raised by anyone else present at the dinner.

"The discussion was confined to Indo-Pakistan relations. It is wrong and unfair to question nationalism of journalists, diplomatics and public servants present at the dinner," he said.

Singh also asserted that Modi "is setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every constitutional office, including that of a former prime minister and Army Chief", and described it as sad and regrettable.

OneIndia News