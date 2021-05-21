Nation is forever indebted to Rajiv Gandhi for laying strong foundation for India: Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh, May 21: Paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 30th death anniversary, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the nation is forever indebted to him for having laid the foundation of a strong and modern India.

"I pay my solemn tribute to former Prime Minister and my dear friend Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his death anniversary, whom we lost tragically 30 years ago. The nation is forever indebted to him for having laid the foundation of a strong and modern India," Singh said in a tweet.

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar credited Rajiv Gandhi for having the vision to modernise India. "Truth , Compassion , Progress and Vision. A vision of a proud modern India," he said in a tweet while remembering Rajiv Gandhi.

Haryana Congress leaders also paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda described him as "a creator of modern India" and hailed the former prime minister for his decisions like empowering panchayats and ensuring voting rights for the youth, which he said helped make India a developed nation.

"His contribution will always be written in golden letters," Hooda tweeted. Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja too paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi and distributed food packets to the needy in Karnal, and oxygen concentrators, medicines and masks at a COVID care centre in Kalka.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at an election rally of the Congress party.

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 21:07 [IST]