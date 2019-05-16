  • search
    BJP's Pragya Thakur apologises for calling Nathuram Godse a patriot

    New Delhi, May 16: Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur stirred yet another controversy on Thursday after she termed Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot. After sharp criticism from her party, which condemned the remarks, she tendered an apology to the state BJP.

    Speaking to reporters, Pragya Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, called Godse, the assassin of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, a deshbhakt (patriot).

    Nathuramm Godse a deskbhakt: BJP asks Sadhvi Pragya to apologise for her remark
    Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

    "Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt, is a deshbhakt and will remain a deshbhakt. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections," she said.

    Hindutva touches a feverish pitch in Bhopal

    Condemning Sadhvi Pragya's Godse remarks, Uttar Pradesh media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said the party does not agree with her statement.

    Calling her statement 'objectionable', Parashar said the party would summon her and seek clarification from her for her remarks. He added that the world knows that Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was killed by Godse and hence, Sadhvi must apologise for her remarks.

    A Malegaon blast case, Sadhvi Pragya is not new to controversial remarks. After being fielded by the BJP in Lok Sabha polls she had said that ATS Hemant Karkare, who was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, died because she had cursed him.

    BJP demands 5-day ban on Kamal Haasan for Hindu terrorist' remark

    Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said the party strongly disagrees with her statement and will ask her to tender a public apology for the same.

    "BJP does not agree with this statement, we condemn it. Party will ask her for clarification, she should apologise publicly for this statement," Rao said in a statement.

