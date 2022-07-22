First image from NASA space telescope reveals deepest look of the cosmos

NASA shares stunning rainbow coloured image of Pluto [See pic]

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 22: A rainbow-coloured image of Pluto shared by the American Space Agency NASA has gone viral.

It posted the photo on its Instagram account which has garnered over 10 lakh likes by the time this story went for publishing. "Pluto isn't really a psychedelic riot of colors-this translated color image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle color differences between the planet's distinct regions," NASA said.

The colours like green, blue, yellow, and red distinguish the different regions on the planet. The left side of the planet is mostly blue-green with purple swirls, while the right side ranges from a vibrant yellow-green at the top to a reddish orange toward the bottom.

Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes, the space agency said.

The photo was captured on January 19, 2006, by the spacecraft New Horizons which conducted a six-month-long flyby study of Pluto and its moons in the summer 2015. "The spacecraft continues to explore the distant solar system, heading farther into the Kuiper Belt," NASA said.

Meanwhile, the photo has taken netizens by a storm.