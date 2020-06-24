NASA astronaut shares striking 'ring of fire' Solar Eclipse 2020 images from space

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, June 24: Out of the two solar eclipses that will be observed this year, one took place today on June 21 and was visible in India until 3:04 pm. It was also visible in parts of Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia.

The astronauts on the International Space Station spotted the dramatic event as the moon's shadow passed over Earth's surface.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy shared a collection of wild photos on Sunday showing the moon's shadow darkening Earth below.

"Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse, which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning," Cassidy wrote. He used the occasion to also wish all the dads in the world a happy Father's Day.

Super cool view of the Annular Solar Eclipse which passed by our starboard side as we flew over China this morning. A pretty neat way to wake up on Father's Day morning! Hoping all of the dads in the world have a wonderful day! #Eclipse #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vJx5yOFAcb — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) June 21, 2020

It should be noted that the 'ring of fire' or annular eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth.

Japan's Himawari-8 satellite and Europe's Meteosat-8 each followed the moon's shadow across Asia and Africa.

Here's some #MondayMotivation for you this morning—another view of yesterday's annular #SolarEclipse courtesy of #Meteosat8, operated by our partners @EUMETSAT. This type of #eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, but doesn't completely cover it. pic.twitter.com/y0ArDEjc1m — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 22, 2020