Narendra Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings on Teachers' Day, pay respects to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion of Teachers' Day. They also hailed the roles of teachers in nurturing young minds.

Narendra Modi, on Twitter, wrote, "I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation."

In his next tweet, the Prime Minister said, "On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times."

In a post written in Hindi, Amit Shah saluted the hard-working teachers and remembered Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birthday anniversary. "I pay my tributes to a great philosopher, teacher and our former president Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. I salute our hard-working teachers who have contributed hugely to build the nation by enriching the lives of our students with the light of education," the rough translation of his message in Hindi read.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary is observed annually as Teachers' Day. He was the first Vice President of India (1952-1962) and the second President of India (1962-1967).

Since 1962, his birthday has been celebrated in India as Teachers' Day on 5 September, every year.

President to Honour Meritorious Teachers

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will honour 44 meritorious teachers at a virtual event at 10.30 am on Sunday. As per the Ministry of Education, teachers with remarkable contributions to the education field are being felicitated at the event.

"I would like to inform that the selection for National Teacher's Award begins at the district level, and then it takes place at the state level. Finally, meritorious teachers are selected at the national level and all selected teachers will be awarded on Teachers' Day," RC Meena, joint secretary in the Ministry of Education, said.

Story first published: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 10:06 [IST]