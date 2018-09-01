Narendra Dabholkar case: CBI to produce accused before Pune court

Bengaluru, Sep 1: The four main accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case to be produced before Pune session court on Saturday in connection with Narendra Dabholkar murder case. The CBI had earlier said there was a link between the accused in the two cases.

The agency hopes the accused- Amol Kale, Amit Degwekar, Rajesh Bangera and Sachin Andure - will further their probe into the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. The CBI has taken a permission from Pune Court to interrogate them.

According to Indian Express, the investigation agency took Sachin Andure, one of the alleged shooters in the murder of Narendra Dabholkar, to the V R Shinde Bridge in Pune, where the anti-superstition activist was shot dead. In a bid to recreate the sequence of events, Andure was also taken to some other spots, which Dabholkar's killers are suspected to have visited, and the entire process was videographed, said an officer who is part of the investigation team.

Also Read | Dabholkar murder weapon was considered 'lucky' by killers, who did not destroy it: Sources

Andure was arrested on August 18 by the agency, which alleged that he and another suspect, Sharad Kalaskar, had killed Dabholkar. Kalaskar is currently in the custody of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead by a bike-borne assailant, when he was out on a morning walk on August 20, 2013 in Pune.