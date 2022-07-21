YouTube
  • search
Trending Monsoon Session Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Narcotics, arms trafficking from Sri Lanka: NIA raids at 22 places in Tamil Nadu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 22 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with operations of narco mafia of Sri Lanka operating in collusion with Pakistan-based drug and gun runner Haji Salim for the revival of LTTE, the agency said in a statement.

    Narcotics, arms trafficking from Sri Lanka: NIA raids at 22 places in Tamil Nadu
    Representational Image

    NIA conducted searches at the premises of the accused and suspects in Chennai, Thiruppur, Chengalpatty and Thuruchirapally districts. Sri Lankan drug mafia is being operated by C Bunashekharan alias Guna and Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna in association with Haji Salim, drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan, the NIA said.

    Smuggling Corridor: From beedis to arms for Naxals, TN ports become abuzz amid Lanka crisisSmuggling Corridor: From beedis to arms for Naxals, TN ports become abuzz amid Lanka crisis

    These drugs and arms traffickers have been working for the revival of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and to further its violent activities, the NIA added.

    It had registered a case on July 8 on the basis of intelligence gathered by it. "The searches conducted today have led to recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents," the agency said.

    Further investigations in the case are in progress.

    Comments

    More NARCOTICS News  

    Read more about:

    narcotics nia tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X