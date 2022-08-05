India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Article 370 Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Narcotics, arms trafficking from Sri Lanka: House of suspect searched in Tamil Nadu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 05: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at the residence of a suspect in Tamil Nadu in a case pertaining to illegal trade in drugs and arms for the revival of the LTTE in India and Sri Lanka, an official said.

    Narcotics, arms trafficking from Sri Lanka: House of suspect searched in Tamil Nadu

    The case was registered suo-motu by the federal anti-terror agency on July 8 and was followed by raids at 22 locations on the premises of the accused and suspects in Chennai, Thiruppur, Chengalpattu and Thiruchirapally districts in southern state on July 20.

    "The NIA conducted searches at the residence of one suspect in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu in the case pertaining to activities of a Sri Lankan drug mafia. The search led to seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents," a spokesperson of the agency said.

    The NIA said the mafia, controlled by C Gunashekharan alias "Guna" and Pushparajah alias "Pookutti Kanna" who in association with Haji Salim, a drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan, has been operating in India and Sri Lanka in illegal drugs and arms trade for the revival of the LTTE. "Further investigations in the case are in progress," the spokesperson said.

    Comments

    More NIA News  

    Read more about:

    nia sri lanka tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X