Narayan Rane's son Nitesh shares clip from 'Raajneeti' to target Shiv Sena

    Mumbai, Aug 25: Shortly after Union minister Narayan Rane got bail following arrest over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader''s MLA son Nitesh Rane tweeted a video from a Bollywood movie, hinting at retribution.

    Narayan Rane

    Nitesh Rane posted a clip on his Twitter handle from the film "Rajneeti", where a character played by actor Manoj Bajpayee says, "Those who spit up in the air should know that it would fall on their face only. There will be a strong reply."

    Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday following his remarks that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter''s ignorance of the year of India''s independence.

    He was granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad district late Tuesday night.

    "Satyamev Jayate" (truth always prevails), the Union MSME minister had tweeted after getting bail.

    He faces four FIRs in Maharashtra over his remarks, which triggered a political row and protests across the state on Tuesday.

