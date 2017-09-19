Narada scam: WB minister Firhad Hakim questioned

Kolkata, Sep 19: CBI officials interrogated West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim in connection with the Narada tapes scam.

Hakim, a Triamool Congress senior leader, was subject to questioning by CBI officials on Monday at its Nizam Palace office here for nearly seven hours.

He is among 13 accused in the Narada scam, mostly from the Trinamool Congress. One IPS officer had also been named in the scam. Hakim was alleged to have to given consent to accept money from a businessman through an aide.

CEO of Narada News Matthew Samuels posed as the businessman in the sting operation. Hakim later told waiting reporters that the Narada sting operation as a conspiracy'. Sultan Ahmed, a party MP and also an accused in the case, died of heart attack recently. He had faced questioning both by the CBI and ED.

