Nandan Nilekani, wife Rohini commit to donate 50 per cent of their wealth

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and wife Rohini have pledged to donate 50 percent of their wealth under Giving Pledge- a movement initiated by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Melinda Gates.

The Nilekani family has a 2.29 percent stake in Infosys as per the quarter ended June 2017. According to reports, Nilekanis' wealth is estimated to be to the tune of around USD 1.7 billion. With this, the Nilekanis have joined the league of other Indian billionaires like Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Biocon Chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and Sobha Ltd Chairman PNC Menon who have also committed half of their wealth to philanthropy.

Bill Gates appreciated Nilekani couple's philanthropic initiative in his tweet. "I'm amazed by how @NandanNilekani has lent his entrepreneurial passion to philanthropy. I'm delighted to welcome him and his wife Rohini to the Giving Pledge," Gates tweeted.

I’m amazed by how @NandanNilekani has lent his entrepreneurial passion to philanthropy. I’m delighted to welcome him and his wife Rohini to the Giving Pledge. pic.twitter.com/cvf9JHmb37 — Bill Gates (@BillGates) November 20, 2017

Nilekani returned to the Infosys as non-executive chairman after a boardroom shakeup.

Nilekani is also a serial investor and he has invested in around 12 start-ups till date which includes: ShopX, Juggernaut, Mubble Networks, Fortigo, P2SME, Railyatri, Axiom Consulting, Systemantics India, Sedemac Mechatronics, Disha Medical Services, Tracxn, LetsVenture.

OneIndia News