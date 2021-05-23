Namma Bengaluru Foundation: M Rajeev Chandrasekhar launches next phase of #BengaluruFightsCorona

Bengaluru, May 22: As part of the continuing effort and fight to protect Bengalureans from Covid-19 second wave, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Member of Parliament and Founder Trustee Namma Bengaluru Foundation launched the next phase of #BengaluruFightsCorona in association with BBMP.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation distributed Wellness and Immunity Kits for the poor and Vulnerable citizens from Dhenabandunagar area. The program was launched by Sri Goutham Kumar, Former Mayor, BBMP and Dr Radhakrishna, Medical Superintendent, Sir C V Raman Hospital Indiranagar. RWAs & Citizen groups joined hand with NBF in the distribution drive.

BBMP appoints Namma Bengaluru Foundation as official partner in largest vaccination drive

The Kit consists of Paracetamol Dolo - 500mg, Vitamin C IXIS with Zinc, Zincovit, ORS, Masks and Sanitizer. The purpose of distributing these kits is to enhance the immunity of people and keep them safe in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. NBF plans to reach out to more such locations in the following weeks and distribute more than 1 Lakh kits to the vulnerable.

This will be continued with creating awareness of Vaccines and ensuring citizens register for Vaccinations, Providing Health equipment like Oximeters and O2 Concentrators and help arranging vaccine camps in these same areas as continuation to many vaccine camps already arranged by NBF.

Bengaluru is going through a pandemic crisis and oxygen concentrators is the need of the hour for COVID patients. NBF has arranged and donated over 20 oxygen Concentrators and continue to do more to ensure Bengalurean lives are protected.

